No-trust move: PM Imran Khan calls off federal cabinet meeting again, say sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again called off the federal cabinet meeting which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday (March 8), Geo News reported, citing sources.



According to the sources, this is the third time the premier has postponed the federal cabinet meeting.

They said that decision has been taken keeping in view the current political situation and the Opposition’s plan to table the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, had hinted that Tuesday's meeting of the federal cabinet may get postponed.

'No threat to govt'

Meanwhile, during PTI's core committee meeting today, PM Imran Khan challenged the joint Opposition to table the no-confidence motion against his government, saying there is "no threat to the democratic government".

"They [the Opposition] can fulfil their desire to table the no-confidence motion but PTI is fully prepared," the premier said, adding that the incumbent government will thwart the thieves' agenda.



While referring to the politicians who are facing corruption cases in the courts, he said that those who fear their trials cannot bring revolution with the money they have illegally acquired.

Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Asad Umar and Defence Parvez Khattak also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the matter said that PM Imran Khan has decided to table the bill regarding the formation of the South Punjab province in the National Assembly.

PM Imran warns Opposition of consequences if no-confidence move fails

On Sunday, during a public rally in the Tehsil Mailsi of the Vehari District, PM Khan had slammed the Opposition’s no-confidence move.



Turning his guns towards the Opposition's no-confidence motion, PM Imran told the masses about the leaders moving the motion.

Starting with his arch-rival Nawaz Sharif, the premier reminded the public how the former prime minister acted like a "Bollywood star" in a bid to leave the country.

“If PML-N is listening to me, then think: can a jackal ever become a leader?” asked PM Imran. The premier claimed that the PML-N was moving the no-confidence motion as Nawaz was missing Pakistan.

Targeting the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PM Imran said that if someone wants to learn about him, they should find “Maqsood chaprasi”.

Continuing to attack the PML-N, the premier said that Nawaz and his daughter Maryam abuse the army while Shahbaz “starts polishing any boots he finds”.

Censuring PPP's co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PM Imran reminded people that the PPP leader became “Mr 10%” within a year when Benazir Bhutto came to power.

Attacking the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the premier said that he "does not wish to address him as a 'maulana' because the title is for people who are respected."

“I will challenge them and I am prepared for whatever they do. But are you ready to face what I will do to you when your no-confidence motion fails,” PM Imran said.