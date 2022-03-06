Kate Middleton’s heartbroken thoughts on royal parenting tactics unearthed

Kate Middleton’s heart-to-heart chat about parenting woes and rules has been unearthed by experts.



Details of this intimate and candid chat have been brought forward by Katie in the True Royalty documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again.

She began by saying that at one time, “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard.”

“William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny. One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives.”

“Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her.”

Before concluding she added, “She turns up to help with bedtime and bathtime. She is absolutely indispensable.”