Pete Davidson is 'flattered' after Kanye West kills his claymation version

Pete Davidson does not pay heed to Kanye West's burning threats.

The Saturday Night Live star reportedly could not stop laughing after Kanye dropped the music video of song Eazy, where he kidnaps and buries alive a claymation version of Pete Davidson.

A source close to Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend tells Entertainment Tonight that Pete is instead flattered by the amount of attention Kanye West gives him.

“He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical,” said the source. “He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him.”

Pete “is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form" adds the insider.

“He’s using this to grow in more ways than one, including for himself and his relationship with Kim,” the source continued. “He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing.”

Earlier Page Six reported that Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye's diss song about him.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

Meanwhile, the SNL funnyman is trying to be a supportive boyfriend for his billionaire girlfriend, Kim.

“Pete is so understanding and has made an extreme effort to put any of his emotions aside and just be a support system for Kim during this difficult time and transition,” reports ET. “Pete has grown so much as an adult, man, public figure and partner through this process, even though he has unexpectedly been thrown in the middle of things, including Kanye’s rants and the publicity that followed.”