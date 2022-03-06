BTS’ Suga tickles ribs with hilarious advice on ticking day for the Permission to Dance concert

BTS’ Suga has taken to social media with a few words of advice for fans who are nervous about the rush that follows ticketing day for the Permission to Dance concert.

The singer made his hilarious admission during one of his latest live broadcasts on the V Live app.

The conversation surrounding the ticketing rush and the anxious realities of ticketing day came into the singer’s preview once a fan joked, “Bangtan is so lucky they can go to Bangtan concert.”

Suga seemed so gobsmacked that he giggled and replied back, “Haha, we go every time.”

Later into the live he also left ARMYs with some much-needed advice regarding the anxiety that follows each ticketing countdown assured fans that “The only alternative to the concert” isn’t “death” as another ARMYS admitted because “you can always watch it online.”

He later left the fan base with some words of wisdom and encouragement when he added, “Please don’t get too nervous during ticketing. I think it’s okay to be a bit calm.”

“Is there a way not to get nervous (about ticketing)?” Just do it as you normally would. Like when you’re choosing from a menu, haha,” he quipped before concluding.