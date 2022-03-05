Ed Sheeran's song-writing questioned in 'Shape Of You' legal battle

Ed Sheeran's song-writing was questioned in the legal battle of copyright around his 2017 super-hit song Shape Of You.

The Bad Habits singer appeared in London’s High Court on Friday as £3million lawsuit finally began after two songwriters - Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue, accused him of ripping off a few parts of their song Oh Why.

However, during March 4’s court proceedings, Sheeran’s writing was questioned by Chokri and O’Donoghue’s QC Andrew Sutcliffe.

The barrister said, “Is his song writing process in truth more nuanced and less spontaneous… involving the collection and development of ideas over time which reference and interpolate other artists. This is the defendants’ case.

“Mr Sheeran is undoubtedly very talented, he is a genius. But he is also a magpie,” he added.

“He borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he will acknowledge it but sometimes he won’t.”

The barrister went on remarking that it “depends on who you are and whether he thinks he can get away with it”.

The Perfect hit-maker’s lawyer previously clarified to the High Court that neither Sheeran nor his co-writers have any recollection of ever hearing the song On Why.