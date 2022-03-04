Prince Charles visits Licoricia of Winchester statue

Heir to the British throne Prince of Wales, Prince Charles was delighted to visit Winchester and the recently unveiled Licoricia statue



The Clarence House shared adorable photos of Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son with his sweet message.

“So wonderful to meet so many of you in Winchester today!,” the statement reads.

It further said, the Prince of Wales was delighted to visit the city and the recently unveiled Licoricia of Winchester statue, after his visit in February had to be postponed.

Licoricia was a prominent businesswoman in Winchester in the 13th Century. Her statue aims to inform people of the diversity and complexity of medieval Britain, and to be a lasting artistic addition to the city of Winchester.

During his visit, the Prince also officially opened the newly refurbished cultural centre The Arc, Winchester- a unique cultural destination for the city, offering a diverse programme of exhibitions, live performance, events, library and community services.