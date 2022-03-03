Opposition prepares draft for no-trust motion against PTI govt: sources

From left to right- PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The joint Opposition has expedited its efforts to topple the PTI-led government and prepared the draft for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said well-placed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that more than 80 MNAs belonging to PPP, PML-N, JUI, ANP, Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) and others have signed the draft of the motion.

The Opposition has also prepared the draft for a requisition notice to convene a National Assembly session to table the no-confidence motion against the premier.



Leader of the Opposition in the NA Shahbaz Sharif’s chamber has been alerted in this regard, the sources said, adding that the motion could be filed at any time.

“The leader of the House has lost the confidence of this house. There is political instability and uncertainty in the country and the foreign policy has totally failed,” the sources said, quoting the proposed draft of the motion.

“In view of this situation, the no-trust motion is being moved against the Leader of the House,” read the draft.

Nawaz gives green signal to table motion

The sources further said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has given a green signal to Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman for tabling the no-trust motion against the government.

The deadlock among the opposition parties over the no-trust move has ended as the PDM has persuaded PPP for immediate elections in the country if they succeed to topple the PTI’s government, revealed the sources.

Earlier, PPP had been insisting that the PTI-led government should complete its constitutional 5-year term. MQM and PML-Q also did not agree on immediate polls in the country.