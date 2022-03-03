Karan Johar’s 'Bedhadak': Shanaya Kapoor to debut with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada

Karan Johar announced his upcoming venture Bedhadak as he is all set to launch Shanaya Kapoor along with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

KJo dropped the posters and captioned them, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor & Gurfateh Pirzada! Directed by the exceptional Shashank Khaitan.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared another poster of gorgeous Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, in a pink and grey top with her hair embracing her face.

He wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

In another tweet, the 49-year-old producer revealed Gurfateh’s character details as he wrote, “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in Bedhadak with Gurfateh Pirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!”

Introducing Lakhsya, he tweeted, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting Lakshya as Karan in Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!”



