Prince William’s pals attacked Kate Middleton with ‘vicious swipes’: ‘Not fit’

Royal experts break down the swipes and insults Kate Middleton weathered in front of Prince William’s pals.

This claim has been made by the royal author and journalist Katie Nicholl.

She explained it all in William and Kate: Into The Future and was quoted saying, “There is some snobbery towards Kate Middleton who’s very cruelly and unfairly become known as ‘Kate Middle Class’.”



“She is a middle-class girl, essentially, from Berkshire, but it seems to be William’s friends, some of William’s friends, that have a problem with it.”

“They are known as the ‘glossy posse’. They are the set that come from Gloucestershire, they mix with William at Highgrove and they are essentially the sons and daughters of wealthy, blue-blooded aristocrats.

“And they are the ones that can be terribly snobby,” Ms Nicholl went on to say.

This is not the first time the backlash from Prince William’s inner circle was made public Vanity Fair, royal author Vicky Ward also spoke of the insults and swipes Kate handled.

According to Ms Ward, there was a collection of “vicious sniping” and “snobbish insults” that Kate was hit with each day because people “believed that the monarchy needs to stop marrying ‘out’ of its class.”