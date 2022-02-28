Pakistan logs 856 daily COVID-19 infections, five deaths

Pakistan reports 856 new COVID-19 infection during the last 24 hours. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily COVID-19 infections continued to decline in Pakistan as the country reported 856 new cases during the last 24 hours, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Monday.

As per the latest statistics of the NCOC, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 33,357 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.





Meanwhile, the country reported five coronavirus-related deaths during the same period, making it the lowest since January 20.

The country last reported the same number of deaths on January 20.

The country's positivity ratio stands at 2.56% as of Monday morning. In addition to this, the new infection surfaced during the past 24 hours pushed the overall case count to 1,509,360.

Pakistan's total death count rose to 30,178 with the new deaths reported today.

The number of active cases in the country further lowered to 35,898 as 1,756 more people recovered from the disease overnight. However, 1,052 patients are still in critical care units.