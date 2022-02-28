Lady Gaga gets emotional as she embraces Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards 

The glamorous ceremony of the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards went on the floors on Sunday evening.
While the event, celebrating the best of art and entertainment, witnessed some iconic moments, including cast reunions; legendary star Helen Mirren and Lady Gaga were also spotted chatting with each other and sharing a long embrace.
The audience witnessed the beautiful moment when the Rain On Me singer hugged Mirren, she couldn’t control her emotions and cried in her arms.
A Star Is Born actress was truly overjoyed to meet the legendary English actress. At one point, Mirren, 76, who was seen comforting Gaga, was also seen wiping tears from her eyes.
Meanwhile, Mirren received the honorable SAG Life Achievement Award.
The Paparazzi singer was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott-directed murder drama House of Gucci.
Though Gaga did not win an award, she simply left everyone stunned at the red carpet with her glamorous sartorial statement.
