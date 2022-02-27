Sonam Kapoor shares emotional birthday post for mother-in-law Priya Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared an emotional birthday post for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, who turned a year older today.



Sharing a sweet throwback photo with Priya from the sangeet function with Anand Ahuja in 2018, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor said, “Happy happy birthday mom! Have the best year month and day!”

She further said emotionally, “So blessed to have you in my life the positive, kind and open energy you give. Love you @priya27ahuja.”

Another photo showed Priya getting mehendi done at the function.

Fans and friends also flooded the comment section with heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for Sonam’s mother-in-law.

Sonam and businessman Anand got married in May 2018 after dating for around four years.