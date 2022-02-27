James Arthur dishes on male mental, personal challenges in new documentary

James Arthur will soon be seen voicing male mental and personal challenges with ‘compelling honesty’ in his upcoming BBC Three documentary.
The 33-year-old singer previously broke his silence on his struggles with anxiety after he won The X Factor.
However, the feature-length film titled, James Arthur: Out of Our Minds will portray the Say You Won’t Let Go hit-maker dishing on his challenges with antidepressants and depression while he advocating for others who have been facing similar problems.
“Obviously the subject matter is extremely heavy,” the Rewrite The Stars singer told Metro.
“So it’s been really difficult to hear from blokes who have had the courage to offer up their stories for the film knowing how important it is to be a part of something like this.
“It’s a topic that undoubtedly needs more discussion; male mental health, and our reliance as a nation on anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication,” he added.
Latest updates on the Queen's Health
Kendall rocks an awe-inspiring hairstyle
The Duke of Sussex 'does want to come back to see family and friends'
'Meghan's actress identity is still very much alive for her', says the author of 'Royal Fever'
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are facing difficulties while planning the perfect 'Gothic ' Wedding
Madhuri Dixit revealed that her mother's attitude towards her never changed even after she became a star