Queen's 'croaky voice' bars her from important virtual audiences

Queen Elizabeth II was forced to cancel her two planned virtual engagements due to her 'croaky voice'.

The Queen, who caught Covid last week, canceled her crucial virtual audiences on Thursday because she is still sounding a 'little croaky' and 'full of cold', The Sun, citing source, reported.

It added the cancellations were made because the 95-year-old monarch 'understandably still sounds full of cold'. However, she seemed to be 'on the mend'.

The longest-reigning monarch caught the virus days after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla tested positive for Covid-19.

Edward, Sophie and Anne have been given major overseas tours amid the Queen's health crisis, while Kate and William will jet to the Caribbean.