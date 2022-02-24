Gangubai Kathiawadi’s reviews are in, Vicky Kaushal & Riteish Deshmukh appreciate the movie

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been garnering positive reviews after it premiered in Berlin International Film Festival earlier this month.

Alia Bhatt starrer biological drama has Vicky Kaushal ‘shook’ as the actor appreciates the movie on social media.

After a special screening of the magnum opus on Wednesday, the Masaan actor posted his review in an Instagram story.

The actor called it ‘big screen cinema magic’ as he wrote, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off.”

Appreciating Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘master’ storytelling skills, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Saw Gangubai Kathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it.”

Tagging Alia in his tweet, he added, “You are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai.”

Compelling audience to go watch the masterpiece, he further mentioned, “Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb.. Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music... are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play.”

“Ajay Devgan’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it,” he added.

A review by the Guardian's Peter Bradshaw wrote, ““There is terrific verve and audacity in this picture and some spectacular fantasy-musical setpieces. In fact, it is the streak of schmaltz within the gruesomeness which gives the story its outrageous energy.”

“There is an entertainingly brazen quality to this movie, a brashness and recklessness to go with the mawkishness: it has a storytelling killer instinct,” he concluded.

The film will hit the theaters on 25th February.