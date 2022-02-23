Fazl, Zardari, Shahbaz discuss no-trust motion at luncheon

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari attended a luncheon hosted by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday.
Following the luncheon, a meeting between the Opposition leaders is currently underway, during which the current political situation in the country, the no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government, and other issues are being discussed.
Sources privy to the matter said that Shahbaz took Fazl into confidence about his meeting with Zardari.
Earlier, Fazl arrived at Shahbaz’s residence accompanied by Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Abdul Rehman, and Maulana Muhammad Amjad.
PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsam Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rana Sanaullah were also present at the luncheon.
The sources further stated that the government’s allied parties are not in favour of immediate election in the country but PML-N and PDM want to topple the government and hold the elections right away.
During the meeting, Zardari would try to persuade Fazl and Shahbaz to show flexibility on the matter of immediate elections in the country, the sources added.
