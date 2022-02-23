Kourtney Kardashian under fire for making daughter look 'mature'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are receiving flak from public over their daughter Penelope's viral video.

Scott turned to his social media this week to share a dancing video with his second offspring, Penelope, 9. The duo grooved to British rapper Nutcase 22's song Captain.

While many praised the father-daughter duo over their adorable bond, some keyboard critics raised objections to Penelope's look.

"She looks 16 yo," referring to P's red hair and crop top.

Another added: "Not me thinking she was a grown lil person."

"Why did they dye her hair red.. She’s too young for that….." another added.

"Isn't she a bit young to be wearing a crop top??! Let her be a child!" and "Pink hair, tiktok 24/7, long nails. At this age?? I wonder what kind of parental guidance she has & what will become of her when she's an adult," wrote a fourth critic.