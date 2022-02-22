Prince Harry, Prince Andrew unlikely to be stripped from THIS position

File Footage





Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who are named as Counsellors of State (Cos), are expected to keep their positions even amid calls from royal watchers to have the duo removed.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig said that it is unlikely that the Parliament will take the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York roles away from the duo as the role can still be fulfilled by a non-working royal.

For the unversed, Prince Harry stepped down from his royal duties and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle while Prince Andrew was engulfed in a sexual abuse scandal that saw him being stripped of his royal and military patronages.

She told Express.co.uk: "I sincerely doubt Parliament will change the Regency Act.

"Far too many people think you have to be a working royal to be a CoS. This is incorrect.

"It is the first four in line to the throne who are at least 21 years old (with the exception of the heir who becomes a CoS at 18) and the spouse of the sovereign [who are named for this role].

"Being a Counsellor of State is not based on popularity contests or how the media treats different members of the Royal Family.

"Harry and Andrew are both in line to the throne. That has not changed.

"Their position as Counsellors of State has not changed because neither carry out engagements."