Prince Harry comes under fire for his move amid Queen's health worries

Prince Harry has received flak from fans and experts after his High Court legal battle over police protection had its first hearing amid Queen's health worries.
TV presenter Kay Burley has urged prince Harry to think of the Queen as she already has enough on her plate.
The TV host tweeted: "Oh Harry, is your grandmother not having to deal with enough, young man."
There are also reports that the 95-year-old monarch has tested positive. Fans have also expressed their concerns at how the ailing Queen will be handling successive crises rocking the family.
Burley's post comes in the wake of Prince Andrew's civil sex assault case and the alleged cash-for-honours scandal that has engulfed Prince Charles's foundation.
The Duke of Sussex has asked for UK police protection for the UK visit as he he feels effectively in exile because his private security is not enough for a visit to his homeland.
Harry's statement sparked furious debate online as he had revealed protection issue was stopping him to return to the UK.
The first hearing in the Duke of Sussex's claim against a Home Office decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK took place at the High Court on Friday.
