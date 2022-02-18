Belgium, Pakistan agree to strengthen military-to-military ties

(L-R) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Belgium's Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman and Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder. — ISPR

Belgium and Pakistan agreed Friday to strengthen military-to-military ties, especially in the domains of defence production, training, counter-terrorism and intelligence, said the military’s media wing.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the commitment was made during Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s meetings with Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman, and Chief of Staff of Belgium’s Land Component Major General Pierre Gerard.

The army chief is in Belgium on an official visit.

The ISPR said that the Belgian officials and the COAS discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and bilateral relations. He also assured the Belgian officials that “Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Belgium”.

“Belgian dignitaries acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces. They also appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and reiterated earnest desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains,” said the ISPR.

Pakistan values its relations with the EU: Gen Bajwa

Earlier, the ISPR had shared that Gen Bajwa had called on European External Action Services (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannio and EU Military Committee Chairman General Claudio Graziano.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that COAS General Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security, the Afghan situation, bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union with the EU officials.

"Pakistan values its relations with the EU and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutual cooperation based on common interests," the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

The hosts, in turn, appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts aimed and peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.