Prince Andrew tried to ‘throw’ Prince Charles out of succession line for regent role: report

Prince Andrew reportedly tried to use Prince Charles’ failing popularity to seize the throne as Prince William’s regent after the affair with Camilla leaked.



This claim has been brought to light in a report by The List and according to their findings, "In 1997, Andrew reportedly proposed that he become Prince William's regent should the young boy need one."

"While the story has never been completely confirmed, in the weeks after Princess Diana's death, the Royal Family was reportedly concerned about the massive negative blowback they would receive as a result."

"This concern was especially centred around Prince Charles, whom the public has begun to distrust following revelations of his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles."

"It was speculated that Charles might opt to not become king upon his mother's death, instead choosing to pass the crown directly to his then-teen son William."

"As such, many wondered who would rule in the event that William was still a minor at the time of his grandmother's passing."

However, royal author Nigel Cawthorne believes Prince Andrew might have been trying to slip himself into the line of succession through this ‘seemingly selfless’ act.

He told the Daily Beast, "Andrew tried to push Charles out of the way during the Diana scandal."

"As Charles' popularity plummeted, Andrew lobbied the palace to install him as a regent for William. This has created friction between them which persists to this day."