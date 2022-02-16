Obscene gestures: Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined for breaching PSL code of conduct

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir have been fined 15% of their match fees for breaching Level 1 offence of the PSL code of conduct in separate incidents during match 22 of the Pakistan Super League 2022 on Tuesday, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a statement, the PCB said that both the players were found to have violated Article 2.6 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a PSL Match”.

The incident involving Cutting occurred in the penultimate over of Zalmi’s innings when the batter, after hitting the bowler for a third consecutive six, made inappropriate gestures using his fingers.

While Sohail Tanvir also made similar gestures after catching Cutting off Naseem Shah on the first ball of the final over.

Condemning the obscene gesture, match referee Ali Naqvi said, “Such type of inappropriate gestures have no space in this great sport. The players need to always understand and remember their on and off the field responsibilities as they are role models and behaviour like this sends out a wrong message to the younger generation of cricketers.”

He maintained that PSL 2022 is being played in good, positive spirits and he would like to see the players continue to fight hard inside the field of play but at the same time to remain within the parameters of the spirit of the game.

Both Cutting and Sohail pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed to be imposed by the match referee, the PCB said, adding that, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. .

The charges were levelled against the players by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob.

All first-time offences of Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 25% of the applicable match fee, said the PCB.