Wendy Williams hires ex-husband’s legal counsel for lawsuit against Wells Fargo: ‘I’m sane!’

Wendy Williams has officially turned towards the services of the legal counsel that her ex-husband employed for her ongoing battle against Wells Fargo to prove her mental sanity.
This move comes just after the bank locked Williams out of all her accounts under the insistence that she was an “incapacitated person” in need of guardianship.
In order to gain back access to her frozen funds, Williams has turned to Lashan Thomas from Miami Entertainment Law Group for assistance.
This same legal firm handles all of her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter’s financial inclinations, including Hunter Publishing and Head Hunter Productions.
The lawyer even issued a formal notice announcing his complete adherence to attorney-client privilege
According to OK! he claimed, “I'm not representing Wendy and Kevin in an adversarial proceeding. Kevin is not that kind of guy.”
But at the same time, “Whatever is going on with Wendy, I don't disclose to him. I believe in protecting the attorney-client privilege."
In regards to the lawsuit, the attorney also rubbished allegations of Williams having an “unsound mind” and explained, “Wendy is getting hair done, she has a personal trainer that she's working with and she's doing well. It’s been good for her to have a change of scenery in Florida, and it's good for her son to be by her side. That always lights up any parents' life."
Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said the settlement was likely being welcomed by other members of the royal family...
Alia Bhatt talked about taking inspiration from Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit for Dholida
An insider sheds light on the lifestyle of the ‘sad and reclusive’ Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
Julia Fox popularity soared after Kanye West romance
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey share twin sons
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is helping mum take care of brother