Wendy Williams hires ex-husband’s legal counsel for lawsuit against Wells Fargo: ‘I’m sane!’

Wendy Williams has officially turned towards the services of the legal counsel that her ex-husband employed for her ongoing battle against Wells Fargo to prove her mental sanity.

This move comes just after the bank locked Williams out of all her accounts under the insistence that she was an “incapacitated person” in need of guardianship.

In order to gain back access to her frozen funds, Williams has turned to Lashan Thomas from Miami Entertainment Law Group for assistance.

This same legal firm handles all of her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter’s financial inclinations, including Hunter Publishing and Head Hunter Productions.

The lawyer even issued a formal notice announcing his complete adherence to attorney-client privilege

According to OK! he claimed, “I'm not representing Wendy and Kevin in an adversarial proceeding. Kevin is not that kind of guy.”

But at the same time, “Whatever is going on with Wendy, I don't disclose to him. I believe in protecting the attorney-client privilege."

In regards to the lawsuit, the attorney also rubbished allegations of Williams having an “unsound mind” and explained, “Wendy is getting hair done, she has a personal trainer that she's working with and she's doing well. It’s been good for her to have a change of scenery in Florida, and it's good for her son to be by her side. That always lights up any parents' life."