Sophie Turner sparks pregnancy rumours, flaunts baby bump with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is making fans ask questions with all new pictures of her seemingly visible baby bump!
The Game of Thrones star stepped out over the weekend with her husband Joe Jonas and one-year-old daughter Willa to celebrate a low-key Valentine's Day.
The 25-year-old wore a crop top with brown sweatpants for the day while her singer husband donned denim jeans with a white tee and black jacket. The trio walked around Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood.
The happy couple tied the knot in 2019 before welcoming daughter Willa in 2020.
