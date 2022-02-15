Pak vs Aus: Pacer Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt due to injury

Michael Neser has been selected in the 18-member squad for the Pakistan tour. -Courtesy Fox Sports

KARACHI: Just days before the historic Pakistan tour, Australian fast bowler Michael Neser has suffered a side strain injury putting his participation in doubt, it emerged Tuesday.

According to the Australian media reports, the pacer was forced from the field on Monday night during a one-day game at the Gabba. The Queensland quick could manage just two balls when he took to the field following a long rain delay in the match won by New South Wales.

Neser, who made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December, has only bowled five times in games in 2022 after spending most of January with the national team.

He has been selected in the 18-member squad for the Pakistan tour starting March 4 in Rawalpindi.

The Australian selectors have named Mark Steketee and Sean Abbott if Neser is ruled out of the tour.

Selectors had already decided to rest fellow Test quick Jhye Richardson from the Pakistan tour despite him being a part of the national T20 squad currently playing Sri Lanka.

Test quick Josh Hazlewood missed the final four Ashes Tests after also suffering a side strain in the opening match against England.

If Neser’s injury is similar, that could put his recovery time at up to a month.

Australian men's squad for the tour of Pakistan:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner