Blake Lively sets internet on fire! Poses in chic purple pantsuit for ‘Music Man’ opening

Blake Lively has taken the internet by storm! The actress left fans stunned with her gorgeous appearance at the opening night of The Music Man on Friday.
The Gossip Girl alum, 34, who has received two ACM Awards nominations for her directorial work in Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me music video, walked the red carpet of The Music Man opening with husband Ryan Reynolds.
The actress grabbed massive limelight for her outfit as she was dressed in a deep purple pantsuit from Sergio Hudson’s collection. The high-waist pants and a matching satin shirt with a plunging neckline complimented the star’s perfectly maintained figure.
Adding a touch of perfection, the Shallows actress paired a matching purple blazer to her monotone outfit as she walked the red carpet event.
The mother-of-three opted for glittery purple pumps and added glam to her look with emerald and purple jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and Brent Neale.
Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Lively captioned, "Back to business."
Take a look.
Chris Pratt says, 'For once, I’m speechless' sharing the Jurassic World Dominion trailer
Prince Charles seemingly picked up a new pet name for Camilla which translates to 'my beloved'
"I just wanted to make a great film, an important film, where perhaps for the first time there would be some...
Shah Rukh Khan's kids attends important IPLevent due to his busy schedule
Megan Fox is sending her blessings to ex-husband Brian Austin Green
Tom Holland could have starred in Birmingham-based crime drama