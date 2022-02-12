NAPRA approves Rs3.09 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Saturday approved an increase of Rs3.09 per unit in the power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of December 2021.
According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the FCA for December 2021 will be charged with the bill of February 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except domestic lifeline (consumers who use electricity up to 100 units ) and K-Electric consumers.
The decision will place an additional burden of Rs30 billion on the power consumers. More than 8.5 billion units of electricity were used in December last year, said the notification
The NEPRA had already completed the hearing for the fuel price adjustment for the month of December 2021 and the decision of which has been issued today.
Terrorists' desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed, reiterates COAS
Executive Director Shaista Suhail has been allowed to continue her work until the appointment of a new HEC chairman
PM Imran dubs Shahbaz Sharif’s speeches in Parliament as “job applications”
PML-Q leader Shujaat Hussain will not support the Opposition parties, says the interior minister
The ECP observes that Faisal Vawda had submitted a wrong affidavit at the time of filing his election nomination papers
Written order says court agrees with Dec 13, 2021 observation of transferring case to ATC