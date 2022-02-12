Priety Zinta drops a glimpse of her 'cute warm baby' 

Preity Zinta shares her picture as she gives a little glimpse of one of her twins while watching IPL auction from home.
The 47-year-old actress says she feels amazing to have a baby in her arms instead of a red auction paddle as shares a glimpse of her baby on Instagram.
She captioned the picture, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note, my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”
Earlier, she had announced through another post on Instagram that she’d not be attending the IPL auction as she ‘cannot leave her little ones’.
The Kal Ho Na Ho actress became a mother to twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy in November with her husband Gene Goodenough.
Kareena Kapoor Khan the mother- of- two shared a cute video of her son Taimur
Katrina Kaif and other Indian celebrities dropped cute reactions to Karan Johar's son, Yash's video
Kapil Dev shared how his family reacted after seeing Deepika Padukone as Romi
'We haven’t got any invite for the wedding,' says Salman Khan's sister Arpita
Jehangir Ali Khan features in a breathtaking photo shared by his aunt Saba Ali Khan
Dia Mirza has promised to donate a lakh each day over the span of 40 –days for the forest warriors