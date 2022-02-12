Priety Zinta drops a glimpse of her 'cute warm baby'

Preity Zinta shares her picture as she gives a little glimpse of one of her twins while watching IPL auction from home.

The 47-year-old actress says she feels amazing to have a baby in her arms instead of a red auction paddle as shares a glimpse of her baby on Instagram.

She captioned the picture, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note, my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”

Earlier, she had announced through another post on Instagram that she’d not be attending the IPL auction as she ‘cannot leave her little ones’.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress became a mother to twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy in November with her husband Gene Goodenough.