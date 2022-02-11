PM Imran Khan phones Amir Liaquat to congratulate on third marriage

File photo shows PM Imran Khan meeting PTI MNA Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Amir Liaquat Hussain, a PTI MNA and television personality who has been getting media attention since announcing his third marriage, has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for congratulating him on his wedding.

Hussain married Syeda Dania Shah, an 18-year-old from South Punjab, just a day after his second wife confirmed she had filed for khula (divorce) from him.

Taking to Twitter, Hussain said he is "grateful to the premier who gave [me] a phone call and congratulated on [my] wedding. Thank you prime minister."

The PTI MNA has always been in the spotlight due to his controversial statements, on-air antics during television shows, and even his personal life, and once again became the talk of the town following the latest developments with regards to his marriage.

Hussain's third marriage has drawn criticism, but he has responded strongly since the news broke.

He has tweeted and retweeted several times about the matter on Twitter, while posting at least 13 times on Instagram.

A few hours after the announcement, the politician took to Instagram to denounce his critics, posting "Jalo" (burn).

It is pertinent to note that Hussain’s former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar announced khula (divorce) on Wednesday, saying:

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court."