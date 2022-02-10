TV host Amir Liaquat marries for third time

PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain (left) and Syeda Dania Shah. — Instagram

ISLAMABAD: A day after his second wife revealed that she had taken divorce from him, PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced his third marriage.

Sharing a picture with his new bride on his Instagram account, Amir Liaquat said that he had tied the knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18, last night, who belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ family of Lodhran, South Punjab”.





The politician said his new wife was “Saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling”.

“I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us. I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he added.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Liaquat's second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, said she had taken khula (divorce) from him.

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” she said in the post.





In the post, Tuba said that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce.

"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she wrote, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.