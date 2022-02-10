Robert Pattinson details girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s encounter with ‘obsessive’ DC fan

Robert Pattinson detailed an interesting encounter of his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse with an ‘obsessive’ DC fan at his home.

The Twilight star is garnering a massive response for his caped crusader avatar in upcoming film The Batman.

Talking about the massive craze for his superhero movie, Pattinson revealed that once a boiler repairman at his home turned out to be a die-hard fan of the superhero franchise.

During his recent conversation with GQ, the 35-year-old actor said, “He (repairman) just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him.”

“And I'm looking at her like: 'Shut the (expletive) up! Why are you doing this to me?' She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan,” he added while laughing.

The Tenet actor also shared a rare insight into his playful chemistry with his ladylove who recently convinced him to think twice before going to a zoo.

“I was talking to my girlfriend last night and she was, like, 'You know, people don't really like zoos ... '” he said.

“I'd been thinking about a metaphorical thing. But then I was thinking that's very wrong, a sad bear walking in circles," he jokingly added.