Security forces gun down two terrorists in N Waziristan operation

Security forces have gunned down two terrorists in North Waziristan's Datta Khel area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.
The military's media wing said terrorist Asmatullah alias Hafiz along with another terrorist, whose identification is in progress, were killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).
According to ISPR, a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists which include submachine guns, hand grenades and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.
"The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," the statement read.
