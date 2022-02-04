Prince Charles, Prince Harry's 'controversial' conversation revealed

File Footage





A lip reader has speculated the conversation that Prince Harry and Prince Charles exchanged during the latter’s 70th birthday party.

Examining footage, the Prince of Wales could be seen speaking to his son and promptly exiting the party, which took place a few days after the Sussex’ fairytale wedding.

At the time, the party was dubbed controversial as commentators claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to leave.

As per Lady Campbell’s book Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, it was noted that the former actress told her husband that she wanted to leave because she was “bored”.

And as per claims by witnesses, the couple was “escorted out” of the celebrated.

However, a lip reader spoke to the Mail Online and debunked the claims and said that there "definitely wasn't any angst".

Instead the reader believes that Charles said to Harry: "We are going now, we have to leave."

Harry then replied: "You go ahead," and returns to Meghan.

Charles adds: "We will go now, see you later" to which Harry replied: "Yes, catch up after."