TLP chief Saad Rizvi to tie the knot tomorrow: sources

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi will tie the knot tomorrow (Thursday), said sources within the party.
Rizvi's nikkah will be solemnised in an intimate ceremony with close relatives while his valima ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 6 in Lahore, the sources added.
Either Minar-e-Pakistan's Sabzazar Ground or Punjab University Ground will be selected as the venue for the valima ceremony, which will be attended by party leaders and workers.
All TLP workers have been allowed to attend Saad Rizvi's valima.
Saad Rizvi's wedding was due on November 22, 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.
