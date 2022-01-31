Salman Khan gets awarded 'Personality of the Year' by Saudi Royal Court Advisor

Salman Khan has been awarded the 'Personality of the Year' trophy by the Saudi Royal Court Advisor, Turki Alalshikh.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Dabangg star dropped a photo of him getting honoured with the prestigious awards at the Joy Awards, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The A-lister, dressed up in a sleek black suit, looked dashing standing on the stage. He marked the moment, writing in the caption of the post, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik.”

Earlier in December 2021, Khan staged some stunning performance in KSA as part of his Da-Bangg tour.

He was accompanied by Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar and others on the tour.

Thousands of people arrived at concert’s venue, The Boulevard Riyadh to have a glimpse of Khan’s energetic live show.

On the work front, the Kick actor last appeared in Antim: The Final Truth. Meanwhile, a number of projects are in the pipeline, including Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, etc.