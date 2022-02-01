Joe Rogan shares his thoughts after Meghan Markle, Harry’s concerns to Spotify

Popular US podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized amid a backlash against COVID-19 misinformation in his programme The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify.
He posted a 10-minute video to Instagram addressing the controversy hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.
In his video message, Joe Rogan promised to do his best in the future to balance things out.
Rogan apologized to Spotify for the backlash but defended inviting contentious guests.
He said that he was only seeking to have conversations with people who have 'differing opinions.'
'I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial. I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people', he added.
He shared the video with caption, “My thoughts on the latest controversy with @spotify”.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child after the rapper swept the beauty mogul off her feet
Marites Allen has predicted that the royal couple could have a difficult year ahead of them financially.
Justin Bieber has purchased the NFT for 300 percent more than its market value
Virginia Giuffre could settle with Prince Andrew if he admits to the crime
Moses J. Moseley death was announced by his agent
Rihanna dropped pregnancy news with A$AP Rocky over the weekend