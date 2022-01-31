Pakistan logs over 7,000 fresh COVID-19 infections, 21 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 11.53%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: With 7,048 daily COVID-19 infections, Pakistan recorded over 100,000 active cases of the virus for the third consecutive day as the Omicron variant is continuing to spread across the country amid the fifth wave of the pandemic, data from the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) showed Monday morning.

As per the latest official stats, the new infections, detected during the last 24 hours after 61,077 diagnostic tests were performed across the country, placed Pakistan's positivity rate at 11.53% and confirmed the case count at 1.425 million.

Meanwhile, 21 more patients succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 29,269.

In addition to this, 1,423 coronavirus patients are said to be in critical condition.

The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread in the Omicron variant.

The forum had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.

Cities with more than 10% COVID-19 positivity

While the countrywide coronavirus situation remains critical, Peshawar is currently the most affected city by the Omicron-driven fifth wave, with a 39.63% COVID-19 positivity rate. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan reported 31.08% positivity, the second-highest across the country.

Have a look at the cities with positivity rates over 10%