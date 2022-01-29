Mahira Khan reminds us of Mulan with Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 anthem

Mahira Khan reminds of Mulan with Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 anthem

Mahira Khan is channeling her inner Mulan with Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 anthem titled Aya Zalmi.

The star, who has been the brand ambassador of the team for a couple of years, is seen in a zen avatar for the song.

The anthem this time around is sung by renowned Pashto singers Zarsanga, Sunny Khan Durrani, Zara Madani, Tayyab Rehman, and Zoha Zuberi. It also features Ali Rehman Khan as the team's second brand ambassador.

Zalmi players, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib, Malik, Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, and Usman Qadir too, are spotted exuding their best game in between the music video.

The anthem video is directed by Hassan Dawar and produced by Rohail Hayat.

Turning to their official Twitter handle, Peshawar Zalmi shared deeper meaning behind the anthem, stating its relevance to inner peace.

"This Zalmi Anthem symbolizes "metaphorical representation of life". It is all about finding your inner peace and the fight with self to reach one's true potential," said Peshawar Zalmi.

Take a look:







