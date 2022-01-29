Jennifer Aniston shares trailer for new Netflix series starring Will Arnett, Kumail Nanjiani

Jennifer Aniston is eagerly waiting for the release of a new comedy series on Netflix.
The "Friends" star on Thursday praised Will Arnett for the Canadian actor's role in crime comedy "Murderville" which is set to premier on February 3.
The series also features Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien and Ken Jeong in important roles.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Aniston shared the trailer of the Netflix series and wrote, "Yes, Will Arnett."
