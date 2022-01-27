Kathryn Kates who appeared in 'Seinfeld' dies

Kathryn Kates, best known for her appearance in "Seinfeld" and "Orange Is the New Black," died at the age of 73.

“Kathryn passed away peacefully this past Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory,” Headline Talent Agency said in a statement.

“Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” it said, adding: “She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones.”

