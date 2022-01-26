James Foster, Hashim Amla appointed head and batting coaches of Peshawar Zalmi

South Africa's former batter Hashim Amla (L) and England's ex-wicket-keeper batter James Foster. Photo: AFP

Former England wicket-keeper batter James Foster has been appointed as the new head coach for Peshawar Zalmi for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), announced the team’s Chairman Javed Afridi.

The decision has been taken due to the unavailability of ex-West Indian cricketer Darren Sammy owing to his busy schedule.

Javed Afridi said that the services of former South African batter Hashim Amla have been taken as batting coach for Zalmi. Foster had been associated with Zalmi for two years as an assistant coach.

In addition to this, former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Akram has been appointed as the team's director and bowling coach. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is the honorary president of Peshawar Zalmi.

In his statement, Javed Afridi said, "I express my best wishes for Peshawar Zalmi Management."

PSL 2022 all set to kick off tomorrow



The wait is about to over for cricket fans as the thrilling seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is all set to commence on Thursday (tomorrow) at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi with defending champions Multan Sultans facing off 2020 champions Karachi Kings following a curtain-raiser opening ceremony.

Babar Azam, who made the record for most T20I wins as captain in a calendar year with 20 in 2021 and was crowned ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, will lead Karachi Kings while, Mohammad Rizwan, the first-ever batter to score more than 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, will head the Multan Sultans.

25% crowd attendance for Karachi-leg matches

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directive, the seating capacity has been reduced to 25% for all matches in Karachi, while a decision on the number of spectators in Lahore to be taken in due course. The health and safety protocols for this edition is available here

On the second match day on Friday, Quetta Gladiators will play Peshawar Zalmi with the match starting at 2 pm (Pakistan standard time), while the third match day on Saturday will serve the fans a double-header with Multan Sultans playing Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators.

Lahore Qalandars, captained by young Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has had a stratospheric rise in international cricket since his debut in 2018, will hope the change in leadership leads to a change in their fortunes and they secure the glittering trophy.

Islamabad United are led by Shadab Khan. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is the only player to lead his side in all the editions, will continue to command his Gladiators from Quetta, while Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz.

National Stadium will host the first 15 matches till February 7, before the action moves to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will stage the last 19 games from 10-27 February.