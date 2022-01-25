PCB rejects Australian report about single venue for Test series

Image shows the headquarters of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricketer Board (PCB) Tuesday said that there is no proposal on the table to play all three Test matches against Australia at a single venue.

The PCB clarification came after a report in Sydney Morning Herald claimed that "negotiations are continuing with the [PCB] about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons".

The cricket board said that the matches will be held as scheduled, adding "it is impossible to organise 19 days of international cricket at one ground.

"The matches will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore and the PCB is making necessary arrangements to ensure a safe and secure environment for the series."

It further added that the apex COVID-19 body will be approached close to the series to decide about the number of spectators.

Kangaroos will be visiting Pakistan in March to play a cricket series after 24 years, with the country looking eagerly to revive international cricket and host foreign teams.

The first Test match between the two sides will be played from March 3 in Karachi, while the second Test will be played from March 12-16 in Rawalpindi.

The teams will then play a third Test match from March 21-25 in Lahore.

Australian cricketers ‘uneasy’

"While some players remain uneasy about touring Pakistan, they have been encouraged by the recent reports they received of the West Indies tour to Pakistan," the report said.

"The tour will be made as short as feasibly possible given the bowlers will need to get their workloads up for the Test series, which begins on March 3," the publication reported.

Meanwhile, Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the Pakistan tour, and a preliminary squad will be announced in the coming days, it added.