PCB rejects Australian report about single venue for Test series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricketer Board (PCB) Tuesday said that there is no proposal on the table to play all three Test matches against Australia at a single venue.
The PCB clarification came after a report in Sydney Morning Herald claimed that "negotiations are continuing with the [PCB] about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons".
The cricket board said that the matches will be held as scheduled, adding "it is impossible to organise 19 days of international cricket at one ground.
"The matches will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore and the PCB is making necessary arrangements to ensure a safe and secure environment for the series."
It further added that the apex COVID-19 body will be approached close to the series to decide about the number of spectators.
Kangaroos will be visiting Pakistan in March to play a cricket series after 24 years, with the country looking eagerly to revive international cricket and host foreign teams.
The first Test match between the two sides will be played from March 3 in Karachi, while the second Test will be played from March 12-16 in Rawalpindi.
The teams will then play a third Test match from March 21-25 in Lahore.
"While some players remain uneasy about touring Pakistan, they have been encouraged by the recent reports they received of the West Indies tour to Pakistan," the report said.
"The tour will be made as short as feasibly possible given the bowlers will need to get their workloads up for the Test series, which begins on March 3," the publication reported.
Meanwhile, Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the Pakistan tour, and a preliminary squad will be announced in the coming days, it added.
Players and support staff members who have tested positive have been isolated, says PCB
PM Imran Khan advises Shaheen Afridi to work hard and continue to play his positive role for Pakistan cricket
Beijing will next month host the world's most restricted mass sporting event since the pandemic
Chasing a 240-run target, Afghanistan were restricted to 215 for nine in their quota of 50 overs
Pakistan will kick off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against arch-rival India on 23rd October in Melbourne
Pakistan, India placed together in group 2 in Super 12 round for ICC T20 World Cup 2022