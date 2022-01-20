Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, Shaheen and Fawad included in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year

(L to R) Pakistani cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fawad Alam, and Hasan Ali. — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the Men's Test Team of the Year, comprising 11 outstanding players from across the world.

In view of their tremendous performance throughout the calendar year, the ICC picked Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fawad Alam for the Test Team of the Year.

The team comprises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year, ICC reported.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year

The ICC Men's Test Team of the Year comprises the following outstanding players:

Kane Williamson (skipper) - New Zealand

Leading the 2021 ICC Test Team of the Year, Kane Williamson was an influential leader for New Zealand, leading them to glory at the inaugural World Test Championship Final against India in Southampton. He was also steady with the bat, scoring 395 runs in 4 matches at an average of 65.83 with one century.

Dimuth Karunaratne — Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka skipper is a deserved addition to the team, as he consistently got his team off to solid starts during the calendar year. He scored 902 runs in 7 matches at an average of 69.38 with four centuries.

Marnus Labuschagne — Australia

His exploits led him to ascend to the top of the charts of the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings for batting. In 5 matches, Labuschagne scored 526 runs at an average of 65.75 with two centuries.

Joe Root — England

The year 2021 was one for the ages for Joe Root as he cracked 1,708 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61. He also scored six tons, all being memorable in nature and of the highest order. His 1,708 runs are the third-most scored in a calendar year in the history of Test cricket.

Fawad Alam — Pakistan

He was at his sturdy best in 2021, scoring 571 runs in 9 matches at an average of 57.10 with three centuries. His tons came in tough situations against South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Hasan Ali — Pakistan

By far his best year in the longest format, Ali scalped up 41 wickets in 9 matches at a sensational average of 16.07. He also picked up one five-wicket haul and registered best bowling figures in a match of 10/114.

Shaheen Afridi — Pakistan

Extracting brilliant movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old, Afridi picked up 47 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 17.06, including three five-wicket hauls.

Rishabh Pant — India

He scored 748 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.36 with one memorable ton against England at Ahmedabad. He also accounted for 39 dismissals in 23 innings, with his glovework continuing to improve.

Ravichandran Ashwin — India

Ashwin scalped up 54 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 16.64 making a big impact in the home series against England and New Zealand. He also chipped in with 355 runs at an average of 25.35, which included a vital century against England in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma — India

He cracked 906 runs in the calendar year at an average of 47.68 with two centuries. With key assignments coming up, Sharma will have a key role to play for India in 2022.

Kyle Jamieson — New Zealand

Extracting great pace and bounce off the surface, he picked up 27 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 17.51. He also scored 105 runs at 17.50 and was adjudged the Player of the Match in the ICC World Test Championship final against India in Southampton.