Queen Elizabeth declined 'unfair' concession for Prince Philip's funeral: Report

Queen Elizabeth set an example for the locals at the time of her beloved husband Prince Philip's death.

The 95-year-old monarch was adamant on strict COVID-19 protocol despite being contacted by Whitehall for some concession, reports Private Eye.

If Queen had agreed to ease the restrictions, she would be allowed to invite more mourners to attend her husband's ceremony.

Private Eye reports: “The Queen declined the offer, on the grounds it would be unfair at a time when others were grieving for loved ones in lockdown.

“The palace told Downing Street that she wanted to set an example rather than be an exception to the rules.”

Meanwhile, amid the Government-imposed lockdown, Boris Johnson was busy in his shenanigans. The night before the two parties were held in Downing Street, during which one attendant was sent to a shop to fill a suitcase with alcohol.

Later Apologising to the public of the UK, Mr Johnson told Sky News: “I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened.

“I can only renew my apologies both to Her Majesty and to the country for misjudgements that were made.”

He added: “I take full responsibility.”