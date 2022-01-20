Chrissy Teigen is six months sober: 'It’s pretty cool'

Chrissy Teigen feels healthy and energetic after six months of going without alcohol.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two shared how quitting alcohol has left a positive impact on her life. The model then went on to share her ambitions of going above and beyond her capacity to achieve complete sobriety.

"6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.," says Teigen in her post.

"I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?

" I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool.

Before signing off, the star added: "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo"



Take a look:



