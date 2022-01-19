Travis Scott spotted enjoying football game In LA

Travis Scott was seen enjoying football game on Monday at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles where a sewage pipe explosion created panic during his presence.

The 30-year-old rapper, who kept a low profile, left a few minutes before the game ended. When he was at the game, a sewage pipe burst at the stadium, affecting the lower suite levels.

Kylie Jenner's on-again, off-again, who was in a field-level suite, opted to stand in the back of the room with his friends.

During the second half of the game, a sewage pipe ruptured and led to a putrid smell throughout the field-level boxes. According to attendees, the smell was almost enough to get some people to leave early.

It was his first public appearance after the tragic Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 people lost their lives. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are expecting their second child together.