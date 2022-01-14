Aima Baig in hot waters

Singing sensation Aima Baig has been served a notice by the tax authorities for non-payment of income tax.



According to a Geo News report, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notice to the singer stating that she is a defaulter of Rs85 million in taxes.

Aima Baig has not paid income tax for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the tax collector stated.

In case of non-payment of income tax, the vehicle she has shown in her tax returns will be confiscated. In this regard, a notice has been issued to her.



Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the last seven years, she has recorded several hits and has won local and international awards.