‘Why Aima Baig?’: PSL anthem announcement draws mixed reaction

Snapshot showing producer of PSL antherm Abdullah Siddiqui, lead singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig — PSL

Like every year, the announcement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem triggered a debate on social media with many netizens questioning Aima Baig's inclusion for the second time.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday shared details about the singers roped in for the much-awaited PSL 2022 anthem, saying Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing the anthem, which has been produced and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.

It will be released next week through an event partner, the PCB stated.

According to the statement, the theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Aslam will sing the PCB’s marquee event song, while Aima had been featured in last year’s "Groove Mera," which turned out to be a smashing hit.

Speaking about the event, Abdullah said: “Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician, and I’m very honoured and thankful to the PCB for the opportunity this year."

“Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with," he added.

The producer further said: "We have tried to produce a song that captures the spirit of the game in a meaningful way, while still being very fun and catchy.”

