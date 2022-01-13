Kirsten Dunst read alot for iconic up-side Spider-Man smooch

Kirsten Dunst is opening up about her iconic lip-lock with Tobey Maquire in Spider-Man.

Speaking to W Magazine, the actor confessed she was made to do her research before performing the scene.

"Water was getting up his [Tobey Maquire] nose because of the rain, and then he couldn't breathe in the Spider-Man suit ... and it just felt very late at night. I didn't think about it that way," she talked about the cold and rain situations on set.

She continued: "But the way it was presented to me, [director Sam Raimi] gave me this book of famous kisses, so that made me realize how romantic and special Sam wanted this to be," she explained. "Even though it wasn't necessarily feeling that way with Tobey hanging upside down."

"It looked like a great kiss," she added, considering the extreme weather conditions the couple was surrounded by.