Andrew Garfield reacts to his SAG Awards 2022 nomination: 'lucky to be actor'

Andrew Garfield didn’t jump for joy after finding out that he has been nominated for Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022 as he revealed being in ‘shock’.

The A-listers are over the moon to have nominated for the prestigious awards; however, The Amazing Spider-Man star’s reaction was poles apart.

During his conversation with People, the 46-year-old actor opened up on getting nominated for 'Best Actor Movie' for Tick, Tick... Boom!

“It's a strange thing, because I would've played Jonathan Larson for free,” he expressed

“it's quite humbling, really. It makes me bow very deeply, because I feel so lucky that I get to be an actor. I feel so lucky to work with Lin and this incredible company of actors,” added Garfield.

“I am just eternally inspired by, legends like Javier (Bardem) and Will (Smith) and Denzel (Washington) and Benedict (Cumberbatch)... these guys, I look up to so much.

"I love actors and I have forever been inspired by the greats. And I'm surrounded by that in this category and it's like it doesn't get any better than this,' he heaped on praises for the stars.