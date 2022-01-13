Andrew Garfield reacts to his SAG Awards 2022 nomination: 'lucky to be actor'

Andrew Garfield didn’t jump for joy after finding out that he has been nominated for Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022 as he revealed being in ‘shock’.
The A-listers are over the moon to have nominated for the prestigious awards; however, The Amazing Spider-Man star’s reaction was poles apart.
During his conversation with People, the 46-year-old actor opened up on getting nominated for 'Best Actor Movie' for Tick, Tick... Boom!
“It's a strange thing, because I would've played Jonathan Larson for free,” he expressed
“it's quite humbling, really. It makes me bow very deeply, because I feel so lucky that I get to be an actor. I feel so lucky to work with Lin and this incredible company of actors,” added Garfield.
“I am just eternally inspired by, legends like Javier (Bardem) and Will (Smith) and Denzel (Washington) and Benedict (Cumberbatch)... these guys, I look up to so much.
"I love actors and I have forever been inspired by the greats. And I'm surrounded by that in this category and it's like it doesn't get any better than this,' he heaped on praises for the stars.
Gigi and Bella Hadid shared adorable childhood images to wish their mother Yolanda Hadid
Kate Middleton was said to be overwhelmed with the idea of a royal life when she first started out
Virginia Giuffre has claimed that Prince Andrew was aware that she was being trafficked when he met her
Mouni Roy is reportedly set to get married to Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar in a beachside wedding
Govinda is exploring music and failing to make a good impression with his vocal chops and videos
Lata Mangeshkar has been shifted to intensive care amid a fight with COVID-19